Record budget proposal heading to the Senate floor

SANTA FE, N.M. — With only four days left for the 30-day legislative session, lawmakers are getting closer to finalizing the state budget.

The Senate Finance Committee unanimously passed House Bill 2 after making some changes over the weekend. One of those changes was moving funds over to the state’s reserve to replace revenue lost during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

HB 2 will now head to the full Senate Monday for consideration.