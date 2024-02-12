Record budget proposal heading to the Senate floor
SANTA FE, N.M. — With only four days left for the 30-day legislative session, lawmakers are getting closer to finalizing the state budget.
The Senate Finance Committee unanimously passed House Bill 2 after making some changes over the weekend. One of those changes was moving funds over to the state’s reserve to replace revenue lost during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
HB 2 will now head to the full Senate Monday for consideration.