Red River named best ski town in North America

RED RIVER, N.M. — For the second time in three years, Red River was named the Best Ski Town in North America.

Online voters bestowed the title upon Red River for the first time since 2021.

Experts regarded Red River as a “low-key destination that old-school skiers dream about.” They also noted the “surprisingly robust array” of hotels, restaurants, breweries and music venues.

“Our community takes immense pride in creating an environment that exceeds visitors’ expectations,” Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said. “We invite skiers and snowboarders from around the globe to come and experience the magic of Red River and be a part of our special winter traditions.”

New Mexico was the only state with two towns in the top 10, as Taos came in at No. 10.

They regarded Taos for its rich history, arts scene and getting to “stay in the desert and play in the mountains.”

Taos Ski Valley receives around 300 inches of annual snowfall to cover its 1,294 acres of skiing area.

