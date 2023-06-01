Red River residents react to deadly shooting

RED RIVER, N.M. – The Red River community isn’t waiting to make drastic changes after the deadly violence at a motorcycle rally over Memorial Day weekend.

Three people died, and five others were hurt in a shootout between two rival biker gangs — the Bandidos and the Waterdogs.

On Wednesday, city leaders made it clear they want to change the annual Memorial Day event from a motorcycle rally to something else.

KOB 4 was in Red River Wednesday night where we spoke with locals on the changes they want to see moving forward.

Watch the video above for more.