Regulators: 2 NM cannabis producers must pay $1M each for violations

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico regulatory officials have revoked the licenses of two cannabis producers and ordered them to each pay $1 million.

The Cannabis Control Division of the state Regulation and Licensing Department announced Tuesday these penalties against Bliss Farm and Native American Agricultural Development Company.

Both producers, located in Torrance County near Estancia, will now have to stop all commercial cannabis activity.

Regulators found each producer exceeded plant count limits, didn’t utilize the state’s mandatory track-and-trace system and had unsafe conditions.

The CCD cited Bliss Farm for 17 violations. In a complaint filed in August, officials pointed out pests, unsanitary conditions and unpermitted structures.

During a hearing in October, the farm’s attorney claimed they fixed the violations. However, officials said they didn’t see that when they made a subsequent visit.

The division cited NAADC for eight violations in October. They pointed out improper security measures and poorly maintained grounds with “trash and pests throughout.”

The NAADC and the CCD each presented their cases during a hearing in November. The hearing officer ultimately agreed with the CCD.

Including these two licenses and the accompanying fines, the CCD has revoked six licenses and levied over $2.3 million in fines. The fines go into the state’s Current School Fund.