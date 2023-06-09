Remembering Archbishop Sheehan: Visitation and vigil held in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Catholics across New Mexico are honoring the life of retired Archbishop Michael Sheehan. He died Saturday at the age of 83.

For decades, Sheehan led the Santa Fe Archdiocese through controversial issues. He led the way by following his own motto: “Love one another constantly.”

Archbishop Sheehan was ordained in 1964 and served for many years in Texas before he was installed as Archbishop of Santa Fe in 1993.

A schedule of planned services can be found below:

Thursday, June 8

3 p.m. Rite of Reception: Receiving the Body

Public visitation to begin after Rite of Reception until 7 p.m.

7 p.m. All-night Vigil Service (Streaming online and on Facebook)

Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi

131 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Friday, June 9

11 a.m. Public Visitation Concludes

11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi (Streaming online and on Facebook)

131 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501