Rep. Christine Trujillo announces resignation from Legislature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, announced Saturday that she will resign from the New Mexico House of Representatives at the end of the month.

Trujillo, a retired educator, has been part of the Legislature since 2013. In her five-term legislative career, she has advocated for policies to improve access to health care, support survivors of sexual assault, raise wages for educators, and ensure quality education for students of all ages in New Mexico.

In the most recent legislative session, Rep. Trujillo worked with a group of high school students to successfully pass House Bill 134, so that free menstrual hygiene products will be available in public schools. She also co-sponsored Senate Bill 397, which will support the expansion of school-based health centers in New Mexico, making it easier for students to access physical and mental health care services when they need them.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to represent our community in the Roundhouse for the last decade. Thank you to my neighbors for placing your trust in me as your representative,” Trujillo said in a release. “I hope I have made you proud by fighting for our public schools and working to make life easier for New Mexico families. I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter. ”

The Bernalillo County Commission will appoint a new House member to carry out the remainder of Trujillo’s current term. A new representative for District 25 will be elected in the November 2024 election.