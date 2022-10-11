Rep. Leger Fernández hosts meeting on Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Assistance Act

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — It has been nearly two months since crews fully contained the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act is a $2.5 billion spending package that was recently approved as part of the federal government’s budget.

It’s meant to cover the costs of everything FEMA hasn’t already taken care of. That includes all types of property loss or damage (even if it’s not insured), disruptions to businesses, and even personal financial hardships like lost wages and relocation expenses.

The U.S. Forest Service revealed both the Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak fires were started by controlled burns. Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández, who sponsored the bill, said it’s crucial that the federal government steps in to clean up.

The Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak fire scorched more than 500 square miles across three different New Mexico counties in just about four months. The fire destroyed more than 900 structures, including hundreds of homes.