Repeat offender accused of breaking into Old Town bar 

A business owner is fed up after dealing with a repeat offender on Albuquerque police’s list of top ten local burglars.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A business owner is fed up after dealing with a repeat offender on Albuquerque police’s list of top 10 local burglars.

Back in March, Pete Kassetas says his taproom in Old Town was burglarized. Police were called and evidence was collected.

Later, several officers recognized the suspect on the security footage because Albuquerque police say they’ve dealt with the suspect before several times.

“I think I have a better fighting chance as a business owner, as a citizen to say, ‘Hey, should Michael Benavidez stay in jail?’ And you look at it and yes, probably, right? I don’t know,” said Pete Kassetas, owner of Outpost 1706 Tap House.

Kassetas says at this point he’d rather take his chances with a magic eight-ball than the judicial system.

APD officers identified Michael Benavidez as the man who burglarized Kassetas’ bar in March.

Kassetas says he hasn’t had a break-in until now.

“I just love Old Town, it’s an amazing community, part of the history of Albuquerque,” said Kassetas.

Security footage shows a man smashing the front doors with a rock and breaking in. Then, he rummaged through the bar for at least five minutes.

According to APD, Benavidez stole cash register equipment worth over $500, and the broken glass cost over $1,000.

But Kassetas says the burglary points to a much bigger issue than just stolen goods.

“I can replace tangible items, right? I can fix shattered glass, but it’s the impact on my employees, its impact on the customers, right? And it’s an impact to not only, you know, the Old Town community and their business around, but when is this individual going to come back when is enough enough,” Kassetas said.

Online court records show Benavidez has a 10-year criminal history, with several burglary charges throughout the years. Recently, APD put him on the list of top 10 wanted burglary offenders.

Kassetas says each time a judge has released the repeat offender, and he’s frustrated.

“I’m advocating for the common sense model, like what does it take to keep someone locked up? That can’t prove themselves to be a positive part of society? And if this guy’s past is any indication of his future? He’s not done,” said Kassetas.

He says something needs to be done to fix the judicial system.

“We need to go back to a system that holds people accountable, or we’re never going to stop this problem in the metro. I don’t care what you throw at it, we can’t arrest your way out of it,” said Kassetas.

Benavidez was arrested on charges of burglary and larceny for the March break-in. But court records show he was released with conditions ahead of his next court appearance later this month.