Report: Albuquerque and Las Cruces make rebound in national rankings

By KOB

Report: Albuquerque and Las Cruces make rebound in national rankings

New rankings are out for the best performing cities in the country. After big drops in 2023, some New Mexico cities on the list are making a rebound.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New rankings are out for the best performing cities in the country. After big drops in 2023, some New Mexico cities on the list are making a rebound. 

Four New Mexico cities are included in the Milken Institute rankings: Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe, and Farmington. For three of those cities, things are looking up – they all saw major gains over the 2023 report. 

Albuquerque rose from the 137th-best performing large city in the 2023 report to the 100th-best in 2023. Las Cruces rose from the 121st-best performing small city in 2023 to the 79th-best in 2024.

Both Albuquerque and Las Cruces remain ranked lower than they were pre-pandemic. However, the improvements from the 2021 data included in the 2023 report are significant. 

After spending three years at the bottom of the list, Farmington rose from dead last to 189th-best performing small city. 

Santa Fe was the only New Mexico city on the list to see a drop. It fell from 124th-best in 2023 to 145th. 

It’s worth noting this report is based on data from 2022.  

Rankings are based on 13 factors that fall into three general categories: labor market performance — which reflects trends and employment and wages, high-tech impact — which reflects the growth of high-tech industries, and access to economic opportunities — which looks at housing and digital services such as broadband internet.  

For more information on the Milken report, click here