Report: CABQ land officer recommends appeal for Safe Outdoor Space site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque land use hearing officer is reportedly siding with the six groups that appealed the approval of the Safe Outdoor Space on Menaul near the Big-I.

A rep for the group cited the officer’s 48-page opinion. It says the application violates at least two requirements under the city’s development ordinance, and there are not enough facts to approve the application.

The organizations against the space include a nearby hotel, cemetery, and school.

Albuquerque city councilors will consider the officer’s recommendation at their first meeting in April.

KOB 4 reached out to the group who applied for the Safe Outdoor Space site, Dawn Legacy Pointe, for comment Friday, but reps said they did not want to comment at this time.