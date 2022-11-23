Report shows slight dip in New Mexico gas prices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – According to GasBuddy price reports, average gas prices across New Mexico are lower than they were this time a year ago.

New Mexico is one of five other states that are seeing a slight dip in prices.

“I’ve noticed a little bit, but not too much like everyone wants it to be,” said Barry Ornelas.

“The average price in Albuquerque is now down to about $3.12 a gallon it’s down to $0.12 cents from a week ago and down from $3.52 a month ago just in time for Thanksgiving,” said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Hann says that average prices continue to fall at many stations across the metro.

Across the state, prices for regular unleaded gas are down a few cents from Monday, and about $0.10 down from a week ago. And we could see more stations lowering the prices to less than $3.00 as we get closer to Thanksgiving and even afterwards.

That’s good news for those who are planning to travel for the holiday.

“It’s something, something is better than nothing, I’ll take anything that is given to me,” said Ornelas. “I was planning to visit my mom but like you said the gas prices were a little too high. But now that she sees me on TV I’ll probably have to go visit her so yeah more than likely I probably will.”

Hann says that there is a possibility that we could see these lower gas prices either stay the same or lower until Christmas, but it is still a little too early to tell.