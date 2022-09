BELEN, N.M. — According to school officials, Belen High School received a threat Friday. The high school moved into a full lockdown at the end of the school day as law enforcement arrived on campus to investigate.

Officials with Belen Consolidated Schools said buses were also delayed due to the lockdown.

Information is limited at this time.

