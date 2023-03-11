Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act heads to governor’s desk

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act has received concurrence from the House on a 39-29 vote.

The legislation was approved by the Senate on a 23-15 vote earlier this week. It was sent back to the House to approve amendments made by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 7 will now head to the governor’s desk for her signature.

The bill indirectly protects access to abortion, hormone treatments, and gender-affirming surgeries by preventing local governments from enacting restrictions.

