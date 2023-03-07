Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act passes Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act has cleared the state Senate on a 23-15 vote.

House Bill 7 now heads back to the House to approve an amendment made by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill indirectly protects access to abortion, hormone treatments, and gender-affirming surgeries by preventing local governments from enacting restrictions.

Track HB 7 during the legislative session.

