Republican party leader confident for high voter turnout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KOB 4 spoke with Republican leaders Tuesday, to see how they’re feeling going into Election Day.

Chair of the Republican Party, Steve Pearce, says he is confident Republican voters will turnout to the polls Tuesday.

Early voting numbers showed they trailed slightly behind Democrats, but he says they always turn up where it counts. Pearce is keeping a close eye on the races for governor and Congressional District 2.

Pearce says both Mark Ronchetti and Yvette Herrell have run strong campaigns. While the makeup of Herrell’s district has changed, Pearce is confident voters in the south will re-elect Herrell to the House.

On the flip side, Pearce says he is confident in Ronchetti’s chance of winning because voters across the state want to see change.

“I think we are going to be successful, we have strong candidates. I think Ronchetti is going to win and if he does, we will win up and down the ballot. We have some great candidates they are amazing,” said Pearce.

Other races Republicans are confident they will take tonight include Jeremy Gay for attorney general and Audrey Trujillo​ for secretary of state.

But Pearce says that all depends on today’s turnout at the polls and if Republican voters get in line before that 7 p.m. deadline.