Republican state Sen. Mark Moores not seeking reelection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A leading Republican state senator representing Albuquerque is not running for reelection.

Sen. Mark Moores announced his decision after representing the Northeast Heights for a decade. Moores said he wants to spend more time with his family.

Moores and his wife welcomed a baby boy this past February. Moores is one of just two Albuquerque Republicans left in the Legislature.

Some of the laws he sponsored created rules on emergency medications in schools, the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, and bans on bestiality and coyote killing contests.

He also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in the 2021 special election.

Moores’ term ends in December 2024.