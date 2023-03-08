Rescued bald eagle released at Navajo Lake

SANTA FE, N.M. — A bald eagle was found in northern New Mexico almost a year ago – poisoned and very near death. Had it not been for the remarkable efforts by the folks at the Santa Fe Raptor Center, the bald eagle would not have made it.

The eagle, known as “Toucan Sam,” was blind and its organs were failing due to lead poisoning. That happens because lead sinkers are often used for fishing, and fish eat the lead, and then eagles eat the fish.

The lead levels in the eagle were so high they didn’t even register after testing by the Santa Fe Raptor Center. After months of medicine and rehab work, they finally got Toucan Sam back to a healthy place.

Toucan Sam was released Tuesday afternoon back where he was found at Navajo Lake. The eagle will hopefully migrate to Alaska in the next couple of weeks.

Click on the video above to watch his release.