Rescued chihuahuas find new homes during adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dozens of chihuahuas found new homes after being found near Santa Rosa weeks ago after the van they were in crashed.

About 20 of the chihuahuas were up for adoption Sunday at Wolf Gang Bakery and Grooming in Albuquerque. Most of the chihuahuas went home with a family.

Rescue groups were getting others ready for their chance to be adopted.

“Everyone that has been medically cleared, we’re trying to find them homes. We do background checks we do screenings, and we basically want to find these puppies a good home. We don’t euthanize, so we’ll keep them until we find our forever homes,” said Keenan Foster, director of East Mountain Companion Animal Project.

People lined up around the building for the event. Many of them looking to help the chihuahuas after hearing about the crash on the news.

“Her name is now is Estrella,” said Judy Cole, a chihuahua adopter. “I actually came to adopt more and found her, and we are very happy.”

Other chihuahuas will be available for adoption once they full recover from the crash.

At this point investigators are still determining if any charges will be filed against the driver of the van they were in.