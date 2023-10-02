Respiratory illness uptick halts Roswell animal shelter intakes

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell Animal Services officials won’t be taking in any animals to their shelter for now due to an uptick in illnesses.

Officials say there’s an unusually high number of upper respiratory infection cases in the facility. They discovered this September 27 and took this step the next day.

A Roswell-area veterinarian also reported a case of canine distemper found in a dog.

The shelter won’t accept any new animals until testing is complete. They will only assist in emergency situations.