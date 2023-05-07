Restored Santa Fe 2962 steam train moves again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A steam train that was running during World War II is running once again, and it took a lot of work to bring it back to life.

KOB 4 was there in southwest Albuquerque, along with dozens of other people who were thrilled to see it.

“Today is an incredible day because it’s really something that we’ve all worked for a very long time – over 20 years or so,” said Robert DeGroft, past president of New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society.

The train went about a half-mile down the tracks. Volunteers say their goal is to get it to the Rail Yards this year.

