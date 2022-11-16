Retailers offer Black Friday sales earlier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We all know inflation has a tight grip on wallets right now, but big box chain retailers are making sure you get your holiday deals even before Black Friday.

“It’s become difficult because you really shop very little food for whatever money you have,” said Sera Danner. “I just saw some item here, and I’m like wow.”

But big box retailers across the country are trying to help however they can by pushing Black Friday sales earlier than before.

Amazon is offering a 48-hour Black Friday event with discounts on household items to electronics.

While the nation’s biggest retail chain, Walmart, is offering “deals for days.”

“We have deals launching every Monday in November, so customers can shop throughout the entire month,” said Kelsey Bohl, senior manager of Global Communications.

And it’s not just about toys and electronics, but what you’ll put on the dinner table too.

“So one of those things I really want to mention is our Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price,” said Bohl. “You can expect last year’s prices on turkeys, hams, stuffing – all those traditional items that you would serve at your holiday meal.”

For Thanksgiving, Walmart is offering turkeys for under $1 a pound.

“That’ll be helpful for everybody,” said Rachelle Yazzie, a shopper.

But you don’t have long until those items go back to their normal price. The last day to get your hands on new deals is Nov. 28 on Cyber Monday.