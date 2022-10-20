Return address not printed on San Juan County absentee ballot envelopes

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — Officials are alerting voters about an issue with the return envelopes sent with absentee ballots – the envelopes had no return address printed on them.

The San Juan County Clerk says they’re fixing the issue and additional ballots won’t be sent out until that fix is made.

If you already have your absentee ballot and haven’t sent it, you need to mail it to PO Box 550, Aztec, N.M. 87410.

You can also drop off your ballot at the county clerk’s office on Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Post offices and the Bernalillo County Clerk were also notified to ensure misdirected ballots get back to the right place.

The San Juan County Clerk’s Office says it has received about a quarter of already-mailed ballots back. Concerned absentee voters can confirm that their ballot has been received by calling the San Juan County Clerk’s Office at (505) 334-9471.