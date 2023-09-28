Return of controversial Juan de Oñate statue postponed

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A controversial statue removed years ago in New Mexico will not go back up as originally planned.

A Juan de Oñate statue was supposed to be rededicated Thursday in Rio Arriba County. It was removed from Alcalde in 2020.

Earlier this week, there was a tense protest against the decision to put it back up.

In a Facebook post, the Rio Arriba County manager said:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances and in the interest of public safety, the event scheduled for Thursday, September 28, 2023 will be postponed until further notice at this time. Additional details will be posted at a later date.”

