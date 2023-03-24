Reward increased for info on Santa Fe murder suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of a December homicide in Santa Fe.

Detectives are looking for 29-year-old Mark Delgado Jr., who is accused of shooting and killing James Towle in December.

The Santa Fe Police Department is now offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to Delgado’s arrest.

Police describe Delgado as a Hispanic man, around 5-foot-9 and weighing around 130 lbs. He reportedly drives a silver/gray 2002 Mercury Sable station wagon with faded paint on the passenger side, with a chile plate believed to be “AMKK75”

Detectives believe Delgado is still in Santa Fe or the Northfolk area off Highway 14. Police believe he is armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call 911 or 505-428-3710.