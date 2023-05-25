Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new renovations to Domestic Violence Family Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County and the Second Judicial District Court held a ribbon cutting on new renovations to the Domestic Violence Division of Family Court Wednesday.

The renovations promote privacy, separating accusers and the accused.

“Now we have multiple waiting rooms where individuals can come for a hearing for domestic violence and not fear immediate reprisals, and consequences in what could be a tense situation,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Walt Benson.

County leaders say the idea was sparked by a deadly shooting in 2006 when deputies shot John Hevener in the waiting room of the courthouse.

Authorities say Hevener snuck a knife into the courthouse, and pulled it on his wife who was filing a restraining order against him.