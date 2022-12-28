Pitino, Lobos enter MW play following AP Top 25 ranking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Excitement surrounding the UNM men’s basketball team is higher than it’s been in a long time.

Undefeated, the Lobos are now in the Top 25. Now, team leaders are trying to stay focused on the game.

“It’s great progress, great progress,” said Richard Pitino, Lobo men’s head coach.

Pitino spoke for the first time since the Lobo men’s basketball team broke the AP Top 25.

With win after win, after win, the Lobos are among just a small number of undefeated Division I teams in the country.

“Although it’s been a great journey, you lose one and everybody’s gonna say you’re overrated,” said Pitino.

It is the first time since 2014 UNM has cracked the Top 25.

The Lobos are the only Mountain West team ranked so high – tied with Xavier at 22. Fan excitement has been growing with each of the team’s 12 wins.

At the New Mexico Look, workers say customers are pumped.

“Very exciting for us as a store and for Lobos fans in general, it gets people going to the games,” said Jared Ostrum with New Mexico Look.

“It gains momentum with your fan base, it’ll hopefully helps ticket sales, recruits hopefully notice,” Pitino said.

Now, the push is on to pack The Pit for Wednesday’s game against Colorado State.

Pitino says the team is doing great, but it’s important for fans to be there.

“They can beat anybody in our league, so it’s going to be a huge challenge. Hopefully we have another huge crowd, and hopefully we can find a way to get a win,” said Pitino.