Ride-along: New Mexico State Police tackles violent crime in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police are taking a proactive approach to fighting violent crime in the metro.

State police officers are encouraged to do anything they believe could help stop violent crime. That could mean assisting the sheriff’s office in the South Valley one day, and Albuquerque police in the International District the next.

KOB 4 rode along with one of those officers Sunday for a firsthand look at the effort.

Watch the video above for more.