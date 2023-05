RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Ringo Starr will have a little help from his friends when he takes to the stage in Rio Rancho this September.

The Beatles drummer announced Monday he and His All-Starr Band will perform September 20 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Ringo Starr’s band members include legendary guitarist Edgar Winter, Toto founder Steve Lukather and Men at Work lead vocalist Colin Hay.