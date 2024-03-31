Rio Grande baseball team remembers Isaac Venzor Prado

The Rio Grande High School community is grieving the loss of one of their own.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Rio Grande High School community is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Junior baseball player Isaac Venzor Prado collapsed while running at the track last Sunday. He died in the hospital Tuesday.

Today was the team’s first home game since they lost their teammate and friend.

“Isaac was a brother to us. When he came here at the beginning of the year, we didn’t really know who he was. And then as when he started playing baseball, we just started becoming a family, and we built a good bond with him,” said Joseph Sanchez, a senior Rio Grande High School baseball player.

Sanchez played with Isaac.

“It was devastating. I couldn’t believe that he, they texted in the group chat or varsity group that we have. And they said that he was in the hospital, and I just couldn’t believe it. So I had a call just to like clarify, and they said he was, and then I just broke down,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says the team is grieving together.

“A little better, but it’s so hard to have I those days. Just remembering like all the memories we made and just knowing that I can’t play with him anymore. Just sucks. It really does,” said Sanchez. “We’re all here for one another. We’re just all trying to get everybody up. Texting the group chat asking how everybody is every day just to make sure nobody’s down.”

During Saturday’s game, a group of the player’s moms handed out ribbons and baseball cards in honor of Isaac. They also released balloons and doves before the game.

“It’s always scary because it could have been your boy, it could have been, you know, and it’s hard, and it’s sad. It’s just one of those things. As a mom, you take it to your heart because you get he was one of ours,” said Alexandria Martinez.

The players each had Isaac’s number on the back of their jersey’s: 26. They also wore arm bands with his name, number, and a cross.

“We’re doing all this for Isaac, everything. Well, from here on out for Isaac. We’re gonna honor him every game,” said Sanchez.

The Ravens beat the Cibola Cougars 14-4 in Saturday’s game.