Rio Grande High School student dies after collapsing on track

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 17-year-old student collapsed on the Rio Grande High School track Sunday.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two girls called 911 when they saw the teenage boy collapse while he was running on the track.

A deputy gave the teen CPR before he was taken to UNM Hospital. He died Tuesday morning.

