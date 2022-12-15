Rio Metro to break ground on future Valencia County transit hub

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is set to break ground on a new transit facility Thursday in Los Lunas.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to start at 1 p.m. Thursday. It’ll kickstart 10 months of construction on what is set to become the future home of bus services for Valencia County.

The facility is set to open in November 2023. Officials say it will accommodate their large and ever-growing fleet.

The $8.8 million project contract was awarded to Weil Construction, which was also behind the North Central Regional District’s maintenance facility in Española.