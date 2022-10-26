Rio Rancho announces new community center in Enchanted Hills

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A new community center is in the works in a Rio Rancho neighborhood that the city says is growing faster than they can keep up with. That’s why they’re developing a new community center for all the folks flocking to Enchanted Hills.

They’re calling it “The Hub” and they hope it will be a place for people to exercise, unwind, hold meetings, and more.

“We’re in The Hub of Enchanted Hills. This is going to be the new community center, it’s going to be brand new to the Enchanted Hills area. It’s going to be something that’s never been provided–services to the northern end of Rio Rancho — since the city’s been here,” said Bob Tyler, Rio Rancho city councilor.

The project will cost just over $3 million, but the city says it saved a lot of money by remodeling an existing space.

“50% lower than what it would cost to build from the ground up,” said Tyler.

The Hub is currently taking shape in an 11,000 square foot building in the Enchanted Hills Plaza, neighboring several shops and restaurants.

“By doing that, it generates just a great atmosphere for folks, when it comes to the residents in the area,” Tyler said. “Really, what I’m most excited about is our library, because that’s going to be an awesome piece of this.”

The Hub will also feature multiple pickleball courts.

“This is going to be our sport court area and meeting room over here. So the pickleball courts will be inside, and I’ve already had numerous folks within the community not just within Rio Rancho, but from Bernalillo and Albuquerque already wanting to schedule pickleball courts, they can’t find enough pickleball courts,” said Tyler.

The city says folks will be able to meet and work here too.

“So if communities want to — community groups want to come and have meetings, we’ll have that. There’ll be some office spaces, there’ll be personnel that will be staffed here every day. So it’s gonna be awesome,” Tyler said.

There’s a lot of work left to be done before The Hub opens to the public. The city’s aiming for spring 2023, so less than a year before it’s up and running.