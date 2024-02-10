Rio Rancho bond proposals aim to enhance parks, roads, and public safety

We are a month away from an election in Rio Rancho. Voters will be choosing three city council seats and whether to pass three bonds.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — We are a month away from an election in Rio Rancho. Voters will be choosing three city council seats and whether to pass three bonds.

If you live in Rio Rancho, you know some parks are a little more worn than others. One of those is Star Heights Park, which has been part of the southeast Rio Rancho community for years.

“All of these things are integral pieces to the quality-of-life equation. When you think about libraries, when you think about parks, some of the aquatic centers, all of the recreation facilities give our kids places to go and something to do,” said Gregg Hull, the mayor of Rio Rancho.

In March, voters will see a quality-of-life bond question on their ballot. If approved, $1.2 million would go towards repairing basketball courts and playground equipment at parks like Star Heights.

“We are really focused on trying get some of the older facilities, the ones that have been around for a while, brought back up to speed so they can go on and serve. They served the last generation now we need them to serve the next generation,” the mayor said.

Voters will also see another question about roads. Hull said there are more than 400 miles of road in Rio Rancho that need some level of repair.

“That generates a little over $10 million that we put to roads, the repair and maintenance of roads. Over the last 8 years that we have had that bond in place we have repaired upwards of 40 major roadways and streets throughout the community,” he said.

If passed, Lema Road near Lincoln Middle School would be the first on the list to get repaved, followed by 19th Avenue and Safelite Boulevard.

“Rio Rancho is not the only city in the country that is having infrastructure needs. We will continue to work on these roads, it is something I have been focused on from day one since I took office in 2014, how we were going to solve this problem,” the mayor said.

They will also vote on a $4.2 million public safety bond that would provide new police units for the Police Department and a new ladder and engine truck for the Fire Department.

This Saturday, Feb. 10, residents will get a chance to learn more about these general obligation bonds. The city is hosting an open house at 10 a.m. at the Haynes Community Center.

Rio Rancho is one of the fastest-growing cities in New Mexico and with that comes the responsibility of making sure residents feel safe.