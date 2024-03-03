Rio Rancho city council election preview

On March 5, residents in District 1, 4, and 6 will pick new city councilors to serve a 4-year term.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The City of Vision has a lot on their ballot this upcoming election. On March 5, residents in District 1, 4, and 6 will pick new city councilors to serve a four-year term.

“On the municipal level, the local level, it is the most important because it is the one you have the most direct access to. You can actually get a hold of the people and if you don’t start at the local level how can you affect any policy state or national if we don’t start locally by getting the policy and procedures passed,” said Dennis Phillips, a Rio Rancho voter.

Even if you don’t have a city council seat up for election, there are still three general obligation questions on the ballot.

One of those questions asks voters if they want to put $10 million towards road repairs.

“Rio Rancho is not the only city in the country that is having infrastructure needs. We will continue to work on these roads. It is something I have been focused on from day one since I took office in 2014, how we were going to solve this problem,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull.

The next question has to do with public safety.

If passed, more than $4 million will go toward the fire department for a new ladder and engine truck. The rest would go to the Rio Rancho Police Department to replace 17 police vehicles and a Police Crisis Negotiation Team Unit.

The last question is all about Parks and Rec facilities and putting $1.2 million towards replacing old playground equipment and updating older facilities in Rio Rancho.

“All of these things are integral pieces to the quality-of-life equation. When you think about libraries, when you think about parks, some of the aquatic centers, all of the recreation facilities gives our kids places to go and something to do,” said Hull.

Saturday was the last day to vote early. The city will have several polling locations open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Including one new location, the Rio Rancho MVD off Sabana Grande Avenue.

“Get out and vote, it is the most important thing you can do. It is our right we get and if one day we might not have it. Unless we vote, we can’t protect it,” said Phillips.