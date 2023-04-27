Rio Rancho City Councilor announces resignation

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho City Councilor Dan Stoddard announced his resignation Thursday and said he’ll leave office late next month.

Councilor Stoddard said he plans to focus on family and health-related matters. His last day serving District 6 will be May 26.

In March 2020, residents elected Stoddard to a four-year term. Mayor Gregg Hull will have until June 26 to appoint Stoddard’s successor who will serve until March.

Elections will be held in March to decide who will serve the next four-year term as District 6’s city councilor.