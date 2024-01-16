Rio Rancho continues to work on road improvement

Rio Rancho has been slowly working to improve hundreds of miles of roads in the City of Vision, and their work continues.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – If you live in Rio Rancho, you’re no stranger to orange cones and road work signs. The city has been slowly working to improve hundreds of miles of roads in the City of Vision, and their work continues.

“We have 465 miles of paved roads, a very large percentage of those need some level of attention. So, we are continuing to chisel away as we have the funds available. Funding is obviously the big thing,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull.

Two of those projects just wrapped up construction. Riverside Drive, that impacts people in Rivers Edge One, Two and Three. And the King Boulevard Extension, that people who live in Northern Meadows drive on every day.

“King Boulevard was just a really bad piece of infrastructure. The road was old and worn out and didn’t have the appropriate drainage, didn’t have sidewalks, didn’t have streetlights. Now that facility is just incredibly beautiful from Unser to Wilpet,” said Hull.

The city has also been repairing Enchanted Hills Boulevard piece by piece.

“We haven’t stopped, we haven’t slowed down, we are just now starting to get to the place where we are starting to move into some of the residential neighborhoods and really start to make an impact there,” said the mayor.

In March, residents will have another opportunity to get funding for a road near Lincoln Middle School that could use some repairs.

A general obligation bond on the March 5, 2024, ballot will include a $10.6 million road bond.

“In the road bond the targeted road in this cycle Lema Road, which is critical service to one of our public schools, Lincoln Middle School. We want to make sure that we’re getting that repaved. Then 19th Street up in North Hills, that is another critical road,” Hull said.

Aside from the funding, the City of Rio Rancho also has to find workers to fix the roads. A challenge that isn’t unique to Rio Rancho.

“Everybody is busy all over the state of New Mexico right now, so we are competing for that labor, and we are competing for those companies as well,” said Hull.

To see a complete list of all the road projects, click here.