Rio Rancho fitness expert: Don’t wait to start your fitness resolutions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 17 days remain in 2023 and our fitness expert, Kimberly Samborski of SWEAT Bootcamp in Rio Rancho, says, “Don’t wait.”

She says you shouldn’t wait to start your fitness resolutions. One of the things she recommends is waking up early and taking steps to work toward your goals:

Increase volume

Increase weight

Increase time

If you feel concerned you won’t see progress, those steps can help curb that. You don’t have to change your exercises, even, and you should do that for months on end but use those steps.

