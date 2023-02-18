Rio Rancho fourth grader chosen to sing national anthem at basketball game

A local fourth grader recently brought down the house singing the Star-Spangled Banner at Senior Night for the Rio Rancho High School girls’ basketball team.

10-year-old Michael Cobb told KOB 4 he has been a singer for half his life, first discovering his talent around the age of five.

“In front of an audience, I’m a little shy, but by myself, I just let it all out,” he said.

The young Rio Rancho Elementary student explained how his passion for music started at home with his family, then carried over into school. His music and choir teacher, Ana María Dark, said she recognized Cobb’s talent almost immediately.

“Michael Cobb has stood out to me since kindergarten,” she said. “He loved to sing from the beginning. Through music, he’s grown his love for singing and his desire to perform.”

That is why she recommended he sing the National Anthem at the RRHS basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9.



“I really had a good feeling that he would want to do it,” Dark explained. “So, I called his parents first and asked permission, and then I talked to Michael about it.”



“Of course, I accepted,” Cobb said. “I practiced for about a month, until the day came.”

Cobb admitted he was nervous until he started singing.

“I didn’t feel shy anymore,” he said. “I just wanted to let it all go.”

He left it all on the court, and the crowd went wild.

“He is just so amazing, and I’m so proud of him,” Dark said. “It is one of the most difficult songs in history. There are so many big jumps, and the melody isn’t super consistent. He nailed it.”

“Hearing that from a little guy,” she added, “it’s just awesome.”