ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Rancho native Keshawn Banks has signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Banks went undrafted after a stellar career at San Diego State where he made the All-Mountain West team four times. He had 40 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2022. Banks started all 47 games he played for the Aztecs.

He was a state champion with Rio Rancho football in 2016 helping the Rams finish 13-0.