RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 air squats. Could you do it?

CrossFit Rio Rancho challenges people to do that workout every Memorial Day. It’s dubbed “The Murph Challenge,” in honor of Medal of Honor recipient and Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy.

Feliz Romero swung by to see who was up to the task this Memorial Day. See it in the video above.