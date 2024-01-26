Rio Rancho HS baseball coach placed on paid leave

A legendary high school baseball coach in the metro is off the job for now.

KOB 4 confirmed longtime Rio Rancho High School baseball coach Ron Murphy is on paid administrative leave.

District officials say it’s because of a personnel investigation. Murphy posted on social media that it’s connected to facilities the team used during the fall season.

Murphy has won the most games as a high school baseball coach in state history.

Wyndham Kemsley, the communications director for Rio Rancho Public Schools, shared the following statement:

“We are unable to discuss specifics regarding personnel matters. However, I can confirm that Rio Rancho Public Schools is currently conducting a personnel investigation involving Mr. Murphy. As is typical with these kinds of instances, he has been placed on paid administrative leave during the course of the investigation, which is a neutral action.”