Rio Rancho HS JROTC set to compete nationally

Cadets from Rio Rancho High School are seeing hours of practice pay off as they get to compete nationally.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Some seniors at Rio Rancho High School will get to represent their JROTC program in an upcoming national competition.

Every day, before and sometimes after school, these JROTC cadets are putting in the work.

“It’s just a lot of practice ensuring that everything looks as perfect as it can be,” said Ryan Casey, a RRHS senior and cadet.

Those hours of practice paid off with getting to compete nationally.

“Two teams out of our region get selected. There are 5 regions of Marine Corps JROTC so we are one of the top ten schools in the nation to make it to nationals,” Colonel Adrian Romero said.

The team will compete against other JROTC programs from across the U.S. They get to represent New Mexico and that rich history.

“I think New Mexico is very under-represented in these competitions,” senior Ryan Casey said. “It’s great to have New Mexican representation in those competitions as well as a big opportunity for our school.”

“When you shoot, you shoot best when it’s nothing but you and the target,” senior Monique Hernandez said.

Hernandez has been a part of the JROTC program for a few years now. It didn’t take her long to discover her talent for precision rifle shooting.

Hitting the target. Every single time.

A skill that Hernandez will get to show off on a national stage.

“I’ve definitely grown as a person being a part of this program,” she said.

Right now, the program has around 92 cadets. The goal is to get to 100 cadets.

“The main mission is to make young men and women dependable, and responsible and to build character. Ultimately our goal is to make good citizens,” Colonel Romero said.

The cadets will head to Washington, D.C., next month for the competition.