Rio Rancho man released after authorities discover pipe bombs at home

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A federal judge released a 46-year-old man after authorities arrested him and allegedly found pipe bombs and other destructive devices at his home.

The judge granted Peter Ryan Lynch conditions of release Thursday.

Homeland Security agents say they arrested Lynch after allegedly finding four pipe bombs and bomb-building material last Thursday. They also found a shotgun, ammo, inert grenades and a bulletproof vest.

Authorities say one of the grenades appeared ready to load with a propellant. They also said one of the pipe bombs was functional and ready to detonate.

Agents charged Lynch with receipt or possession of a destructive device. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.