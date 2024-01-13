Rio Rancho mayor lays out vision for 2024

In 2024 the City of Vision has its sights on growth.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — In 2024 the City of Vision has its sights on growth.

“Right now we do have a lot of neighborhoods that are currently under development, some of those are Los Diamontes to the west of us, Lomas Encantadas just south of the Enchanted Hills area, the Broadmoor Corridor,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull.

With the growing population, Hull says things like public safety and quality of life are just as important to make sure everyone that’s coming, stays.

Rio Rancho residents can expect new developments around town, in addition to The Block.

“Very exciting announcement up there in Enchanted Hills, we have Sprouts that has announced that they’re taking over the Bed Bath & Beyond location. They are in the process of doing tenant improvements at this time,” Hull said.

Further south near Rust Medical Center is a property known as The Village. Blake’s Lotaburger, Market Street and Furniture Row are a few of the businesses going up in this space.

“This property is cued up, it’s ready to go, the roads have been put in, the infrastructure is in, so really what we have now here is a real ‘plug and play’ opportunity on this property, so we are seeing a lot of interest in it and its exciting,” Hull said.

Aside from housing and more businesses, the city is also focused on road improvements.

Mayor Hull says they are also expanding Campus Park and Broadmore Senior Center.