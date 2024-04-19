Rio Rancho police arrest 17-year-old suspect for fatal stabbing

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police arrested a 17-year-old suspect accused of killing a 44-year-old Albuquerque woman this week.

Police on Friday announced they arrested 17-year-old Joshua Mora, of Rio Rancho. Mora is accused of killing 44-year-old Heather Lamb.

Around 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch sent Rio Rancho police officers to an area near the 1700 block of Riverside Dr. NE about a woman near the open space with multiple stab wounds.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the woman and gave her medical attention. However, she died from her wounds.

Police identified the woman as Lamb.

Investigators identified Mora as the suspect. He is now in the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center on an open count of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, email Detective Aaron Lopez at alopez@rrnm.gov or leave a message at 505-891-5857.

MORE: