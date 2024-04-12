Rio Rancho police warn off-roaders to stick to designated areas

It's not even summer yet and the Rio Rancho Police Department is already seeing its fair share of dirt bikes and four-wheelers on trails and roads.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — It’s not even summer yet and the Rio Rancho Police Department is already seeing its fair share of dirt bikes and four-wheelers on trails and roads.

“It is not the Rio Rancho of the ’80s where it is vast open space to be enjoyed at your leisure. With that we must hone in on certain habits of the past, off-roading in the city is one of them,” said Capt. Jacquelynn Reedy with the Rio Rancho Police Department.



Reedy said they’ve already had a handful of complaints during spring break regarding kids on off-road vehicles using city roads and trails.

“People will push the limits on their four wheelers, dirt bikes, and we have had instances of kids and adults being badly hurt. Additionally, we want to be respectful of the neighbors and residences of our walking trails, parks,” she said.

One of those hot spots is the trail in Cabezon. Kids are riding their ATVs and dirt bikes along the arroyo, posing a danger to themselves and others.

They are asking people who want to use their off-road vehicles to use the designated areas.

“They are utilizing the utility easements and things of that nature to drive dirt bikes and four wheelers and it’s just not the place for it,” said Capt. Reedy.

The department is raising awareness for now, but if things don’t change, they will have to start citing people.

“Our biggest fear is we do not want a child or an adult to get hit on one of these off-road vehicles on our city roadways,” she said.