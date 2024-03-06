Rio Rancho residents vote on 3 bonds, city councilors

A steady stream of Rio Rancho voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2024 city election.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A steady stream of Rio Rancho voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2024 city election.

“For early voting we had about 2,200 of our registered voters, that is out of 74,000 registered voters, so that is about a 3% turnout thus far,” said Rio Rancho City Clerk Rebecca Martinez.

Martinez says non-presidential elections usually bring in about a 9% voter turnout, and people in Rio Rancho like to vote on Election Day.

“You get to speak your word on what you would like in your own community. That is why I am here, and I am glad to see that there are some more people voting in Rio Rancho, because it has always been very low on voting for people,” said Mike Raupp, a Rio Rancho voter.

It was the first year the Rio Rancho MVD was a polling place. The Trujillo’s took advantage.

“I think it is more of an example for our kids, just being involved and voting with our values,” said Joe Trujillo, a Rio Rancho voter.

Voters decided on a $10 million road bond, a $4 million public safety bond and a $1 million quality of life bond.

Registered voters in Districts 1, 4, and 6 also chose their next city councilors.

“The City of Rio Rancho city charter requires that anyone who is elected receives 50% plus one of the vote. So, the majority of the votes cast. If no one receives that 50% plus one, then we will have a run-off election in any of those districts,” said Martinez.

We are still waiting for official numbers. It looks like Paul Wymer has taken the District 4 city council seat.

For the tighter city council races heading to a run-off, that election will happen on April 9.