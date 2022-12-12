Rio Rancho teen accused of murdering father

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A 19-year-old is behind bars, facing charges for allegedly killing his father Friday.

19-year-old Zane Skinner was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his father, then reportedly stabbing him and taking his wallet to try and buy supplies for getting rid of his body.

Police first received a phone call Saturday from Zane. He said his father, Michael Skinner, had been murdered and that the body was in their Rio Rancho home. Zane told police that he allegedly found Michael dead around 24 hours before calling 911 but waited as he didn’t know what to do with the body.

Police responded to the home and conducted a sweep, which is when they found Michael dead inside.

Zane was taken into custody, which is when he admitted to officers what happened.

According to the criminal complaint, Zane told police he woke up around 5 a.m. Friday, grabbed a handgun, walked to his dad’s bedroom and woke him up, asking if he abused animals. Zane said he then shot his dad twice and stabbed him multiple times.

Officers charged Zane with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was set to appear in court Monday but his first appearance was delayed.