Rio Rancho voters approve money for public safety

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Super Tuesday came and went for many across the United States. However, for cities in New Mexico like Rio Rancho, the Municipal Election had voters heading to the polls.

On the ballot was a $4 million public safety bond for new Fire and Police Department equipment.

“The call volume has increased significantly. On average we are seeing 1,500 to 2,000 call increase every year so having newer apparatus means we can safely get our guys to scenes and the call volume and answer those calls,” said Jeffrey Wenzel, the deputy chief for Rio Rancho Fire Rescue.

“A big draw for the city of Rio Rancho is how nice our equipment is and it doesn’t fall short on us that is because of the generosity of our voters,” said Jacquelynn Reedy, the captain and public information officer for the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the bond. As a result, the police department will be replacing 18 police units and getting a new vehicle for their crisis intervention team.

“Currently we are repurposing an old ambulance from our friends at the fire department and it’s just not efficient to negotiate with people in crisis. We always want to mitigate any use of force incidents and peacefully resolve all situations,” said Capt. Reedy.

Fire Station 1 will get to replace its rescue ladder from 2017.

“We are very excited that general obligation bond is something that we rely on for apparatus replacement. With the GO bond passing this week we will be able to replace ladder one and one of our older pumpers, 908,” said Wenzel.