Rio Rancho water main repair could take “15-20 hours”

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The City of Rio Rancho says a water main break along Unser Boulevard in Rio Rancho could take “15-20 hours” to repair.

The city confirmed the break around 8:30 a.m. Friday. They say it’s affecting an area between Northern Boulevard and Cherry Road.

Repair work is expected to take 15-20 hours but could take less time. During repairs, people in the area may experience little to no water pressure.

One lane of Unser is closed for now. An estimated number of affected homes is unknown as of now.